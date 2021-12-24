Alex Fraser Bridge closed as South Coast faces snow, ‘bitterly cold’ winter weather

Send this page to someone via email

The province has closed the Alex Fraser Bridge in Delta, as most of British Columbia prepares to face a wallop of winter weather and a white Christmas.

“It’s the bitterly cold in the long term and a chance of snow that’s very high in the short term,” Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga explained.

Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast were under arctic outflow and snowfall warnings on Friday, while many north and central interior regions are under extreme cold warnings.

Many parts of the Lower Mainland and eastern Vancouver Island saw snowfall Friday morning, and Madryga forecast more widespread periods of snow on Saturday, ranging from a few centimetres in Metro Vancouver to as much as 25 centimetres in Abbotsford.

Story continues below advertisement

In the longer-term, Environment Canada warned of biting cold in the days to come.

1:58 Officials are urging people to check on elderly neighbours and friends during upcoming cold snap Officials are urging people to check on elderly neighbours and friends during upcoming cold snap

“An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the B.C. Interior will bring strong and bitterly cold outflow winds to coastal communities beginning Saturday night. The outflow winds will create wind chill values of minus 20 and below,” Environment Canada said.

“Mainland inlets and areas that are exposed to outflow winds are more likely to experience these very cold wind chill values. Temperatures will remain well below seasonal and will bottom out near-record cold temperatures next week.”

Read more: British Columbians urged to check in on seniors as arctic air mass approaches

Amid the threat of winter weather, the province said it was closing the Alex Fraser for “safety reasons.”

Story continues below advertisement

In previous years, snow and ice gathered on the bridge’s cables, then fell on vehicles as “ice bombs,” causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“This full bridge closure is necessary to protect travellers due to snow buildup on the cables,” the ministry said.

“With the high winds, rope technicians are unable to deploy the drop system that would normally clear the cables, causing the likelihood that snow or ice may shed from the cables onto the lanes. Conditions are being closely monitored. It’s not known how long the bridge closure will be.”

In response to the extreme cold weather forecasted starting Dec 24, the City of Vancouver is opening warming centres. We encourage anyone who is sleeping outside/in the cold during the day to visit one of these centres open to all, including pets & carts➡️https://t.co/YVKu2v8mte pic.twitter.com/Gvn2PNX2wp — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) December 23, 2021

The City of Vancouver said it was bringing priority routes ahead in anticipation of more winter weather.

Story continues below advertisement

It also opened four warming centres and six extreme weather response shelters for the homeless or anyone vulnerable to the extreme cold.

With snow and cold in the forecast, British Columbians are also being urged to check in regularly on seniors and other vulnerable people.