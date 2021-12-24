Halifax police charge 3 men in theft of firearms from Dartmouth business

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged three men in the theft of firearms from a business in Dartmouth last month.

In a release, police said officers responded to an alarm at Nova Scotia Tactical on Windmill Road around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.

“The suspects broke into the business and stole a number of firearms. The suspects fled prior to officers arriving on scene,” the release said.

Police say as a result of the investigation, three men have been arrested.

Alexander Paul MacDougall, 26, Tyrell Ramone Beals, 34, and Tremaine Daniel Colley, 39, have been charged with:

Break and enter to steal firearms

Mischief (property damage)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (16 counts)

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized (16 counts)

Trafficking in firearms (16 counts)

Transferring a firearm without authority (16 counts)

The release said Beals and Colley are also facing 16 counts each of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

Police say the stolen firearms have not yet been recovered.