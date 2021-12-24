Menu

Crime

Halifax police charge 3 men in theft of firearms from Dartmouth business

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberals move to axe mandatory minimums for all drug and some gun offences' Liberals move to axe mandatory minimums for all drug and some gun offences
Canadian Justice Minister David Lametti announced Tuesday that the government had tabled a bill that, if passed, would repeal mandatory minimum penalties for all drug and certain firearm offences – Dec 7, 2021

Halifax Regional Police have charged three men in the theft of firearms from a business in Dartmouth last month.

In a release, police said officers responded to an alarm at Nova Scotia Tactical on Windmill Road around 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.

“The suspects broke into the business and stole a number of firearms. The suspects fled prior to officers arriving on scene,” the release said.

Read more: RCMP looking for rifles and shotgun stolen from Pictou County property

Police say as a result of the investigation, three men have been arrested.

Alexander Paul MacDougall, 26, Tyrell Ramone Beals, 34, and Tremaine Daniel Colley, 39, have been charged with:

  • Break and enter to steal firearms
  • Mischief (property damage)
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (16 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized (16 counts)
  • Trafficking in firearms (16 counts)
  • Transferring a firearm without authority (16 counts)

The release said Beals and Colley are also facing 16 counts each of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

Police say the stolen firearms have not yet been recovered.

