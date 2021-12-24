Some parking bylaws won’t be enforced in Toronto on upcoming holidays

Toronto police say some on-street parking bylaws won’t be enforced in the city on upcoming holidays.
The Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement Unit won’t enforce bylaws at pay-and-display/metered areas, as well as at rush-hour routes, on the following days:
- Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
- Boxing Day (Dec. 26)
- New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)
But drivers still need to pay attention to other regulations.
Police said all other areas and offences will still be enforced.
