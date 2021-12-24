Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some parking bylaws won’t be enforced in Toronto on upcoming holidays

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 1:30 pm
Cars parked on Albany Avenue in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood are photographed on March 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Cars parked on Albany Avenue in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood are photographed on March 15, 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail via CP

Toronto police say some on-street parking bylaws won’t be enforced in the city on upcoming holidays.

The Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement Unit won’t enforce bylaws at pay-and-display/metered areas, as well as at rush-hour routes, on the following days:

  • Christmas Day (Dec. 25)
  • Boxing Day (Dec. 26)
  • New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)

But drivers still need to pay attention to other regulations.

Trending Stories

Police said all other areas and offences will still be enforced.

Click to play video: 'Toronto family restores a long-lost family treasure thanks to donations from across Canada' Toronto family restores a long-lost family treasure thanks to donations from across Canada
Toronto family restores a long-lost family treasure thanks to donations from across Canada
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTraffic tagtoronto police service tagToronto Parking tagToronto Parking Enforcement tagholidays toronto tagToronto parking bylaws tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers