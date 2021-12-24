Some parking bylaws won’t be enforced in Toronto on upcoming holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say some on-street parking bylaws won’t be enforced in the city on upcoming holidays.

The Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement Unit won’t enforce bylaws at pay-and-display/metered areas, as well as at rush-hour routes, on the following days:

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

Boxing Day (Dec. 26)

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)

But drivers still need to pay attention to other regulations.

Police said all other areas and offences will still be enforced.

