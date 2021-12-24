Guelph man faces charges in connection with over $80,000 in fraud transactions: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old man from Guelph faces charges in connection with more than $80,000 in fraudulent transactions.

Guelph police said the suspect was removed from his position as president of a condominium board earlier this year and turned over documents to his successor.

Then police said a review of the documents revealed more than $42,000 in payments made to vendors that were actually deposited to a private bank account.

Police say a local bank contacted investigators and reported that same account had received over $40,000 in fraudulent transactions.

Following a lengthy investigation, police said the man is charged with fraud and uttering a forged document.

