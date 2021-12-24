Menu

Crime

Guelph man faces charges in connection with over $80,000 in fraud transactions: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 11:17 am
Police said a 58-year-old man from Guelph turned himself in Thursday in connection with allegations of fraudulent transactions. He'll appear in a Guelph courtroom on Feb. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Police said a 58-year-old man from Guelph turned himself in Thursday in connection with allegations of fraudulent transactions. He'll appear in a Guelph courtroom on Feb. 4, 2022. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 58-year-old man from Guelph faces charges in connection with more than $80,000 in fraudulent transactions.

Guelph police said the suspect was removed from his position as president of a condominium board earlier this year and turned over documents to his successor.

Then police said a review of the documents revealed more than $42,000 in payments made to vendors that were actually deposited to a private bank account.

Read more: 31 fraud, forgery charges laid against Guelph man, police say

Police say a local bank contacted investigators and reported that same account had received over $40,000 in fraudulent transactions.

Trending Stories

Following a lengthy investigation, police said the man is charged with fraud and uttering a forged document.

Click to play video: 'Fraud and scams during the pandemic: How to protect your money' Fraud and scams during the pandemic: How to protect your money
Fraud and scams during the pandemic: How to protect your money – Mar 10, 2021
