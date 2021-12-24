Menu

Crime

Highway 7 rollover east of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 24, 2021 9:59 am
A rollover on Highway. 7 early Dec. 24 led to an impaired driving arrest for a Prince Edward County woman. View image in full screen
A rollover on Highway. 7 early Dec. 24 led to an impaired driving arrest for a Prince Edward County woman. The Canadian Press file

A Prince Edward County, Ont., woman was charged with impaired driving following a rollover on Highway 7 east of Peterborough early Friday.

Around 12:45 a.m., Peterborough County OPP officers responded to a crash on Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. Police say the driver lost control and the vehicle was rolled and was found on its roof when officers arrived on scene.

Read more: Cobourg police charge 2 drivers in separate incidents with impaired driving

No injuries were reported. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Trending Stories

Rebecca Cronkwright, 31, of Prince Edward County, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 1, 2022, OPP said.

Click to play video: 'Verdict handed down in case of quadruple fatal crash of mother, 3 girls in Brampton' Verdict handed down in case of quadruple fatal crash of mother, 3 girls in Brampton
