Highway 7 rollover east of Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: OPP

A Prince Edward County, Ont., woman was charged with impaired driving following a rollover on Highway 7 east of Peterborough early Friday.

Around 12:45 a.m., Peterborough County OPP officers responded to a crash on Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. Police say the driver lost control and the vehicle was rolled and was found on its roof when officers arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported. Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Rebecca Cronkwright, 31, of Prince Edward County, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 1, 2022, OPP said.

