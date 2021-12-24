Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Home Alone’ actor who played Buzz arrested for domestic assault

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 24, 2021 9:11 am
Devin Ratray View image in full screen
Devin Ratray at Village East Cinema on August 16, 2017 in New York City. Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said.

Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release 1st photo of daughter Lilibet in 2021 Xmas card

He paid a $25,000 bond.

Trending Stories

Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called “Buzzed with Buzz,” which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray.

Read more: Actor Alicia Witt’s parents found dead inside home during wellness check

Story continues below advertisement

An affidavit says Ratray choked his girlfriend and said “This is how you die,” but Ratray denies those allegations, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” his lawyer Scott Adams said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Home Alone tagbuzz arrested tagbuzz home alone tagbuzz home alone arrested tagDevin Ratray tagdevin ratray arrested taghome alone actor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers