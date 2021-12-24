SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

1 in 10 people in London, U.K. likely infected with COVID-19: estimates

By Andy Bruce Reuters
Posted December 24, 2021 9:04 am
U.K.'s Johnson rules out any new COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would not be introducing any new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but that he could not rule out implementing further measures after the winter holidays as the Omicron variant spreads. “We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates, we will be ready to take action if needed,” he stated.

Around one in 10 people in London, England were likely infected with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to new official estimates that underlined the relentless advance of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Daily modelled estimates produced by the Office for National Statistics showed around 9.5 per cent of Londoners had COVID-19 as of Sunday, within a 95 per cent confidence interval of 8.43 per cent to 10.69 per cent.

The figures came a day after Britain recorded a record number of new coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant swept across the country, with the daily tally reaching 119,789 from 106,122 a day earlier.

Read more: Will Omicron fuel hospitalizations in Canada? Here’s what other countries tell us

The ONS report also showed a record 1 in 35 people in England had COVID-19 between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19 – compared with a previous estimate published on Thursday of 1 in 45 in the week to Dec. 16.

Many industries and transport networks are struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate, while hospitals in Britain have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.

Omicron’s rapid advance has driven a surge in cases in Britain over the last seven days, with the total rising by 678,165, government data showed on Thursday.

Experts weigh options to keep Ontario healthcare staff on shift despite surging Omicron variant
Experts weigh options to keep Ontario healthcare staff on shift despite surging Omicron variant

As the Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles to limit the economic impact of the latest COVID-19 outbreak, it said on Wednesday it was reducing the legal self-isolation period in England to seven days from 10.

