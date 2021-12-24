Okanagan Sikh Temple and Cultural Society provides boost to health care fundraising drive

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan College moved $25,000 closer to its fundraising goal for the new health sciences center due to the help from the Okanagan Sikh Temple and Cultural Society.

The Sikh community began collecting donations from their congregation to support the college’s $5-million Our Students, Your Health campaign and was able to raise the funds in six months.

Amarjit Singh Lalli, president of the Okanagan Gurduara, said the fundraising came easily due to the community’s belief in the importance of passing knowledge on to future generations.

“Our community felt an obligation to support a facility that will change countless peoples’ lives,” Lalli said in a press release. “Going through this pandemic we all understand the importance of health care.”

Lalli is a former Okanagan College alumni, graduating from the business program. His son is also a recent graduate of OC’s Bachelor of Business Administration program.

The Okanagan College Foundation is trying to raise the final $750,000 needed to complete the centre. Gifts of $1,000 or more will be featured on a donor wall located in the main entrance of the Health Sciences Centre.

Okanagan College Foundation Development Officer Holly Routley said the donation from the Sikh community is heartwarming and will inspire students knowing the community is supportive of their education.

“To see the community come together and rally for the education of future health care professionals means a lot to our students,” Routley said.

“Students share that they feel grateful to the individuals and organizations who are helping make this state-of-the-art learning facility possible.”

To learn more or to donate visit www.OurStudentsYourHealth.ca.

