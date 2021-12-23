1 person killed in collision involving semi west of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a collision west of Edmonton Thursday morning.

At around 9 a.m., Mayerthorpe RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 at Nakota Crossing, near Glenevis, Alta.

Police said one person was killed in the collision, which was between a car and a semi truck.

A section of Highway 43 westbound has been shut down as RCMP continue their investigation.

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, Highway 43 westbound is blocked between Highway 633 and Highway 765.

A traffic alert issued just before noon stated fire crews and police remained on scene and would be there for several more hours.

Drivers heading west through the area on Highway 43 must detour using Highway 33 north to Highway 18 west, to Highway 757 south to Highway 43, or use Highway 633 to Highway 765 north to Highway 43.

Glenevis is located about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in Lac Ste. Anne County.