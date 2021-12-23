Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person killed in collision involving semi west of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 2:44 pm
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision between a car and a semi on Highway 43 northwest of Edmonton Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. View image in full screen
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision between a car and a semi on Highway 43 northwest of Edmonton Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Courtesy, Caleb Tschetter

One person is dead following a collision west of Edmonton Thursday morning.

At around 9 a.m., Mayerthorpe RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 43 at Nakota Crossing, near Glenevis, Alta.

Police said one person was killed in the collision, which was between a car and a semi truck.

A section of Highway 43 westbound has been shut down as RCMP continue their investigation.

Read more: Woman in hospital after collision with grader in north Edmonton

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, Highway 43 westbound is blocked between Highway 633 and Highway 765.

Trending Stories

A traffic alert issued just before noon stated fire crews and police remained on scene and would be there for several more hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers heading west through the area on Highway 43 must detour using Highway 33 north to Highway 18 west, to Highway 757 south to Highway 43, or use Highway 633 to Highway 765 north to Highway 43.

Glenevis is located about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in Lac Ste. Anne County.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta roads tagAlberta highways tagAlberta fatal collision tagHighway 43 tagLac Ste. Anne County tagMayerthorpe RCMP tagHighway 43 fatal collision tagGlenevis tagGlenevis fatal collision tagHighway 43 closure tagNakota Crossing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers