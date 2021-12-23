Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Please get in touch’: Family of B.C. woman not seen in 6 months issues tearful plea

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 1:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Family of Comox Valley missing woman issues plea for information' Family of Comox Valley missing woman issues plea for information
The family of Ami Guthrie, who has been missing from the Comox Valley for six months, issued a plea for any information about her disappearance. Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay on June 2, 2021.

The family of a missing Comox Valley woman has issued a plea for any information related to her disappearance.

It has been more than six months since 30-year-old Ami Guthrie was last seen.

Investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP, the Special Victims Unit, and the Major Crime Unit have been examining every piece of information received with the goal of locating her, police said.

Investigators have been looking at phone records, banking records, social media history and have interviewed multiple people, but Guthrie has not been seen since.

“If she could just reach out to somebody, anybody,” Karin Guthrie, Ami’s mother said in a video message.

“We miss you a lot. Please get in touch with somebody.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom' Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom
Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom

Read more: Family of teen Maaike Blom on her life cut tragically short: ‘She’ll always be my little girl’

Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay on June 2. She is approximately 5’7 tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Ami Guthrie or know where she may be, call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagMissing Woman tagMissing in BC tagAmi Guthrie tagAmi Guthrie missing tagAmi Guthrie update tagComox Valley missing tagMissing woman Comox Valley tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers