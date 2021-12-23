‘Please get in touch’: Family of B.C. woman not seen in 6 months issues tearful plea

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a missing Comox Valley woman has issued a plea for any information related to her disappearance.

It has been more than six months since 30-year-old Ami Guthrie was last seen.

Investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP, the Special Victims Unit, and the Major Crime Unit have been examining every piece of information received with the goal of locating her, police said.

Investigators have been looking at phone records, banking records, social media history and have interviewed multiple people, but Guthrie has not been seen since.

“If she could just reach out to somebody, anybody,” Karin Guthrie, Ami’s mother said in a video message.

“We miss you a lot. Please get in touch with somebody.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:08 Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom

Guthrie was last seen in Courtenay on June 2. She is approximately 5’7 tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Ami Guthrie or know where she may be, call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.