Crime

Remains found in house fire in Malahide Township: OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 2:31 pm
Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police. Don Mitchell/Global News

Elgin County Ontario provincial police say the remains of a person have been found in a home that caught on fire in Malahide Township earlier this week.

On Dec. 20, 2021 around 1:26 a.m. OPP and Malahide Fire Department responded to a residential house fire on Nova Scotia Line, in Malahide Township.

Police say the home was fully engulfed but one person was able to escape.

Read more: Ontario reports largest single-day increase in COVID cases since pandemic began

Following an investigation to see if there were any other people in the home, police say the remains of one individual have been found.

A post-mortem examination is currently being conducted to confirm the identity of the deceased.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Investigators with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal remain at the scene.

Further updates will be provided when additional information is available.

