Health

COVID 19: Montreal officials say 1 in 5 residents getting tested are positive

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2021 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Testing centres continue to be in high demand in Quebec as COVID numbers spike from the omicron variant' Testing centres continue to be in high demand in Quebec as COVID numbers spike from the omicron variant
Testing centres across Montreal continue to be in high demand as COVID-19 numbers continue to spike in the province due to the omicron variant, some people are reporting waiting several hours in line just to get screened. Experts say the government waited too long to put measures in place to stop the spread. Phil Carpenter reports.

Montreal public health officials say one out of every five residents in the city getting tested for COVID-19 is positive.

The city’s public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, told reporters today that 90 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Montreal involve the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus and that the test positivity rate is between 18 and 20 per cent.

Read more: Quebec announces almost 9,400 new COVID-19 cases, 92 hospitalizations

She says Montreal health officials identified more than 3,600 new cases on Wednesday and says that number is likely an underestimation, adding that 60 per cent of infections involve people between the ages of 18 and 44.

There are about 181 people in hospital with the disease in the city and officials say they are postponing some non-essential services and reorganizing personnel to increase the number of COVID-19-dedicated beds to 500.

Read more: COVID-19: Montreal brings back state of emergency as Omicron variant spreads

Drouin says Montreal public health officials are no longer capable of contact tracing all the new cases reported every day because the numbers are overwhelming.

The Health Department is reporting 9,397 new cases of COVID-19 across Quebec today and a rise of 28 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

 

