Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire broke out at Regina’s McVeety School Wednesday night.

Fire crews responded to the fire on the 0 block of Turgeon Crescent just after 7:00 pm.

They quickly had the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

Regina Fire says an investigator will be called in to determine the source of fire.