COVID-19: Hamilton hits single-day vaccination record

Hamilton set a single-day record for vaccinations on Tuesday.

Along with its community partners, the city says it was able to administer 10,153 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through various clinics.

Hamilton Public Health says partners include Hamilton Health Sciences, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Hamilton Paramedic Services, primary care partners, local pharmacies and community organizations.

Yesterday, Hamilton was able to administer 10,153 COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents across the community, a new single-day record. Release>> https://t.co/GYVA6lCHOn #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/NTJ7d6BcsP — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) December 22, 2021

164 municipal staff have been deployed to help in the vaccination effort, resulting in the temporary closure of recreation centres and museums.

The city also confirms that 73 employees are currently away from work, due to illness or isolation and quarantine protocols, during which time it is doing everything it can to both provide non-clinical staff to support vaccination clinics and protect the delivery of critical services.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, has predicted that it take until late January to administer third doses to all interested residents, of which 320,000 will be eligible.

Doses of Pfizer are reserved for those under the age of 30, until further notice, because of limited supplies.