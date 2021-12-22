SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Hamilton hits single-day vaccination record

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 22, 2021 5:54 pm
Hamilton public health says the city vaccinated a record 10,153 residents on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Hamilton public health says the city vaccinated a record 10,153 residents on Tuesday. Global News

Hamilton set a single-day record for vaccinations on Tuesday.

Along with its community partners, the city says it was able to administer 10,153 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through various clinics.

Read more: COVID-19: Hamilton museums, recreation centres close as staff redirected to vaccination effort

Hamilton Public Health says partners include Hamilton Health Sciences, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Hamilton Paramedic Services, primary care partners, local pharmacies and community organizations.

164 municipal staff have been deployed to help in the vaccination effort, resulting in the temporary closure of recreation centres and museums.

The city also confirms that 73 employees are currently away from work, due to illness or isolation and quarantine protocols, during which time it is doing everything it can to both provide non-clinical staff to support vaccination clinics and protect the delivery of critical services.

Read more: Hamilton Public Health dealing with limited supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, has predicted that it take until late January to administer third doses to all interested residents, of which 320,000 will be eligible.

Doses of Pfizer are reserved for those under the age of 30, until further notice, because of limited supplies.

