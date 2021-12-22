SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: 1 death, 105 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 5:36 pm
Saskatchewan health officials report 105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 82,442 reported cases. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan health officials report 105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 82,442 reported cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Saskatchewan health officials reported on Wednesday that one more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Saskatchewan health officials stated, as of Dec. 22, a total of 91 individuals are hospitalized, including 61 inpatient hospitalizations and 30 ICU hospitalizations.

Read more: Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan

Of the 91 patients, 52 (57.1 per cent) were not fully vaccinated. There are 627 cases that are considered active. There are currently 230 active cases in Saskatoon and there are 162 active cases in Regina. Five new cases have pending residence information.

Read more: ‘Gather safely’: No COVID-19 gathering restrictions for Sask. ahead of holidays despite modelling

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 68 (5.7 new cases per 100,000). Previously reported seven-day averages may change as new cases from previous days are added and removed based on OOP (out-of-province) results.

Officials reported 1,999 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Click to play video: 'Rapid test how-to and where to find them in Saskatchewan' Rapid test how-to and where to find them in Saskatchewan
Rapid test how-to and where to find them in Saskatchewan
