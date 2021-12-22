COVID-19: 1 death, 105 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported on Wednesday that one more resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Saskatchewan health officials stated, as of Dec. 22, a total of 91 individuals are hospitalized, including 61 inpatient hospitalizations and 30 ICU hospitalizations.

Of the 91 patients, 52 (57.1 per cent) were not fully vaccinated. There are 627 cases that are considered active. There are currently 230 active cases in Saskatoon and there are 162 active cases in Regina. Five new cases have pending residence information.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 68 (5.7 new cases per 100,000). Previously reported seven-day averages may change as new cases from previous days are added and removed based on OOP (out-of-province) results.

Officials reported 1,999 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

