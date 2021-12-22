Boss charged after underage employee sexually assaulted at work in Fergus: OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a 30-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after an underage employee was reportedly sexually assaulted by her boss in Fergus, Ont.

Police said they responded to a report of a sexual assault on Nov. 22 at a workplace in the town north of Guelph.

“It was reported that a female youth was the victim of a sexual assault by her supervisor while working at a business on Tower Street South,” OPP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Navpreet Nahar of Milton, Ont., has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference.

OPP didn’t say if it believed there could be more victims, but anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

4:39 Global News Morning Peterborough: Sexual violence prevention added to Smart Serve training Global News Morning Peterborough: Sexual violence prevention added to Smart Serve training – Sep 29, 2021