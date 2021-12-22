Menu

Traffic

Snowy roads in the Edmonton region, RCMP issue tow ban on QEII

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton afternoon weather forecast: Wednesday, December 22, 2021' Edmonton afternoon weather forecast: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Here's meteorologist Jesse Beyer's Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Global News at Noon afternoon weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

Snowfall that started mid-morning Wednesday in the Edmonton region has led to poor road conditions, collisions and a tow ban south of the city.

“We haven’t had heavy snow, but it has been steady and long lasting,” said Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Leduc RCMP issued a towing advisory for the QEII highway, from 41 Avenue SW in south Edmonton to Wetaskiwin due blowing snow and poor road conditions.

As of 1 p.m., the tow advisory remained in effect.

Click to play video: 'Slow down, move over: Tow truck operators ask Alberta drivers to consider their safety' Slow down, move over: Tow truck operators ask Alberta drivers to consider their safety
Slow down, move over: Tow truck operators ask Alberta drivers to consider their safety – Nov 6, 2019

Parkland RCMP also advised roads were poor west of Edmonton.

Just before noon, RCMP said officers were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Stony Plain between range roads 12 and 13.

511 Alberta also said there were several collisions involving multiple vehicles on the Yellowhead near the Highway 43 turnoff.

A truck in the ditch of Highway 16 near Spruce Grove, Alta. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
A truck in the ditch of Highway 16 near Spruce Grove, Alta. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Supplied

Photos sent to Global News showed several vehicles, including semis, in the ditch on the highway near Spruce Grove.

“Even a few centimetres of light snow can cause problems on roads with the wind leading to blowing snow, reducing visibility,” Beyer said.

Police asked drivers to avoid the Yellowhead as emergency crews responded to the crash.

A collision on Highway 16 near Spruce Grove, Alta. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. View image in full screen
A collision on Highway 16 near Spruce Grove, Alta. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Supplied

Beyer said more snow is expected throughout Wednesday, overnight and into Thursday.

