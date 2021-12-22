Snowy roads in the Edmonton region, RCMP issue tow ban on QEII

Send this page to someone via email

Snowfall that started mid-morning Wednesday in the Edmonton region has led to poor road conditions, collisions and a tow ban south of the city.

“We haven’t had heavy snow, but it has been steady and long lasting,” said Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Leduc RCMP issued a towing advisory for the QEII highway, from 41 Avenue SW in south Edmonton to Wetaskiwin due blowing snow and poor road conditions.

As of 1 p.m., the tow advisory remained in effect.

Parkland RCMP also advised roads were poor west of Edmonton.

Just before noon, RCMP said officers were at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Stony Plain between range roads 12 and 13.

511 Alberta also said there were several collisions involving multiple vehicles on the Yellowhead near the Highway 43 turnoff.

View image in full screen A truck in the ditch of Highway 16 near Spruce Grove, Alta. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Supplied

Photos sent to Global News showed several vehicles, including semis, in the ditch on the highway near Spruce Grove.

“Even a few centimetres of light snow can cause problems on roads with the wind leading to blowing snow, reducing visibility,” Beyer said.

Police asked drivers to avoid the Yellowhead as emergency crews responded to the crash.

View image in full screen A collision on Highway 16 near Spruce Grove, Alta. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Supplied

Beyer said more snow is expected throughout Wednesday, overnight and into Thursday.

Westbound yellowhead between spruce and stony is a mess! Drive with caution!!!#yegtraffic #yeg pic.twitter.com/6bXSVWXm00 — Timber Hills Services (@timberhillsYEG) December 22, 2021