Hamilton hospitals tighten visitor policies as COVID-19 cases surge

Hamilton hospitals are placing new rules on visitors in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Both of the city’s hospital systems are now requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated and show a vaccine receipt or QR code with a government ID before they will be allowed entry.

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) is also matching an existing St. Joseph’s Healthcare policy, by limiting the number of visitors.

As of Wednesday, up to two caregivers or support people can be pre-identified for each inpatient, with only one caregiver or support person at the bedside at one time, says HHS.

“Making adjustments to our visiting protocols again at this time truly reflects the seriousness of this disease and its many impacts — and the importance of being able to continue to serve the citizens who count on HHS”, says Kirsten Krull, vice president, quality and performance.

There are limited exemptions to the vaccination requirement at all hospitals, including families of an end-of-life patient, partners of a patient giving birth and essential caregivers or parents of children and infants in the NICU.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Hamilton has soared in recent weeks, due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Another 168 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Hamilton on Wednesday.

916 cases are active in the city, and more than eight per cent of tests are now coming back positive.

Hamilton Public Health says there have been no additional deaths this week, due to the virus, but the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has climbed to 43. Nine of them are in intensive care.

The largest of the city’s 32 current outbreaks now involves 14 cases, and dates back to a Grey Cup-themed event on December 10 at Corktown Irish Pub.

The City of Hamilton also says it set a single-day record for vaccinations on Tuesday.

Along with its community partners, the city says it was able to administer 10,153 doses of COVID-19 vaccine through various clinics.

164 staff have been deployed to help in the vaccination effort, resulting in the temporary closure of recreation centres and museums.