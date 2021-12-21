Hamilton Public Health confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases as churches shift to online worship

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of active cases rose to 934.

There’s also an increase in hospitalizations related to the virus, with Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph’s Healthcare reporting a combined total of 33, up from 28 hospitalizations on Monday.

Public health has not reported any additional COVID-19-related deaths this week.

HHS has 26 patients admitted with COVID-19, fewer than five in ICU.

St. Joseph’s has seven admissions among patients with the virus, three in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of local COVID-19 outbreaks is up to 31, with 11 cases now linked to a Grey Cup-related event at the Corktown Pub on Dec. 10.

Twenty-one of Hamilton’s active outbreaks involve elementary or secondary schools, and include a combined total of 82 cases.

Also on Tuesday, the Anglican Diocese of Niagara confirmed it is immediately shifting worship and ministry activities online ahead of the Christmas season.

“I have made the difficult decision to shutter our churches for public worship as a preventative measure against the unrestrained spread of the Omicron variant of concern,” writes Bishop Susan Bell.

According to new provincial guidelines, worship is to be conducted online and produced by liturgical teams of no more than 10 people, who are all double- or triple-vaccinated.

There are limited exceptions for funerals, weddings and baptisms.