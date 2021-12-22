SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases up to 273

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 1:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Demand soars in Ontario for COVID-19 tests and booster shots' Demand soars in Ontario for COVID-19 tests and booster shots
Appointments for COVID-19 booster vaccines and PCR tests are in short supply across Ontario leading to long wait times. Morganne Campbell reports.

Guelph’s public health unit reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, increasing the total case count to 5,665.

The latest data shows Gueph’s active case count increased by eight from the previous day to 273, with 40 new recoveries also being reported.

Read more: Ontario offers rebate for some businesses’ property tax and energy bills due to COVID restrictions

Total resolved cases stand at 5,346, while the number of residents who have died due to COVID, 46, remains unchanged since a death reported on Dec. 13.

Eighteen new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,464. Active cases are at 161, with nine recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are 10 cases being treated in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: What you should know if you test positive for COVID-19' Health Matters: What you should know if you test positive for COVID-19
Health Matters: What you should know if you test positive for COVID-19

Public health data shows 81.7 of eligible residents in the region — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 87.2 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. hospital tightening visitor rules in response to rising cases

In Guelph, 83.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89.4 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 80.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 86 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 11,700 vaccines have been administered in the region, including 800 first doses, roughly 200 second doses and 10,700 booster shots.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tagWellington-Dufferin-Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers