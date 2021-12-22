48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases up to 273

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday, increasing the total case count to 5,665.

The latest data shows Gueph’s active case count increased by eight from the previous day to 273, with 40 new recoveries also being reported.

Total resolved cases stand at 5,346, while the number of residents who have died due to COVID, 46, remains unchanged since a death reported on Dec. 13.

Eighteen new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,464. Active cases are at 161, with nine recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are 10 cases being treated in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Public health data shows 81.7 of eligible residents in the region — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 87.2 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89.4 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 80.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 86 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 11,700 vaccines have been administered in the region, including 800 first doses, roughly 200 second doses and 10,700 booster shots.

