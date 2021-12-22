Woman airlifted to Toronto hospital after Technology Drive crash in Peterborough

Two people were injured — one seriously — following a single-vehicle crash in the south end of Peterborough early Wednesday.
Around 3:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a 911 call about a single-vehicle crash on Technology Drive.
Police say officers located an injured 41-year-old woman outside of the car.
She was initially transported by paramedics to Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, police said.
A man in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police stated before noon.
