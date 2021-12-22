Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman airlifted to Toronto hospital after Technology Drive crash in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman airlifted after crash on Technology Drive in Peterborough' Woman airlifted after crash on Technology Drive in Peterborough
One person was taken to hospital following a crash on Technology Drive in Peterborough early Wednesday.

Two people were injured — one seriously — following a single-vehicle crash in the south end of Peterborough early Wednesday.

Around 3:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a 911 call about a single-vehicle crash on Technology Drive.

Police say officers located an injured 41-year-old woman outside of the car.

Trending Stories

Read more: Peterborough boy, 10, crashes stolen minivan near edge of Otonabee River, police say

She was initially transported by paramedics to Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A man in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police stated before noon.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagPeterborough Police Service tagSingle Vehicle Crash tagPeterborough Collision tagPeterborough traffic tagTechnology Drive tagTechnology Drive Crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers