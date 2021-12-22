Cobourg police seize drugs, arrest 1 following search of home

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont, man faces several drug-related charges following an investigation by municipal police.

Over the summer the Cobourg Police Service launched an investigation into drug activity in Northumberland County. As part of the ongoing investigation, CPS investigators, with assistance from the Port Hope Police Service, executed a search warrant at a Division St. residence in Cobourg on Tuesday.

Police seized approximately 120 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of suspected cocaine along with cash, weigh scales and a cellphone.

Mathew Sharpe, 35, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in January, police said Wednesday morning.