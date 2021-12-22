Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg police seize drugs, arrest 1 following search of home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 9:49 am
Cobourg police arrested a man on Tuesday for drug trafficking as part of an ongoing investigation. View image in full screen
Cobourg police arrested a man on Tuesday for drug trafficking as part of an ongoing investigation. File

A Cobourg, Ont, man faces several drug-related charges following an investigation by municipal police.

Over the summer the Cobourg Police Service launched an investigation into drug activity in Northumberland County. As part of the ongoing investigation, CPS investigators, with assistance from the Port Hope Police Service, executed a search warrant at a Division St. residence in Cobourg on Tuesday.

Read more: Cobourg police investigate suspected drug-related death

Police seized approximately 120 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of suspected cocaine along with cash, weigh scales and a cellphone.

Trending Stories

Mathew Sharpe, 35, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in January, police said Wednesday morning.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police chief admits senior officer caught stealing drugs should’ve been charged' Toronto police chief admits senior officer caught stealing drugs should’ve been charged
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cocaine tagDrug Bust tagDrug Trafficking tagCobourg tagNorthumberland County tagCrystal Meth tagCobourg Police Service tagPort Hope Police Service tagDivision Street tagCobourg drug bust tagCobourg drug trafficking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers