Man charged in connection with racist video posted online: Guelph police

Guelph police say a man from Perth County is facing charges in connection with a racist social media video posted earlier this month.

In the video, a man in downtown Guelph can be heard making racist comments and threatening someone.

It was posted online on Dec. 12 and viewed more than two million times before being taken down.

A man faces several charges, including uttering threats to cause death and robbery.

On Wednesday, police announced that a second man has been charged.

“The female who recorded and posted the video reports she has received threatening comments from a relative of the male whose voice can be heard on the video,” police said in a news release.

A 28-year-old man turned himself in to police and has been charged with criminal harassment and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in February.