Crime

Man charged in connection with racist video posted online: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 9:55 am
Guelph police say a 28-year-old man has been arrested. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 28-year-old man has been arrested. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man from Perth County is facing charges in connection with a racist social media video posted earlier this month.

In the video, a man in downtown Guelph can be heard making racist comments and threatening someone.

Read more: Guelph man facing more charges following racist video posted to social media

It was posted online on Dec. 12 and viewed more than two million times before being taken down.

A man faces several charges, including uttering threats to cause death and robbery.

On Wednesday, police announced that a second man has been charged.

“The female who recorded and posted the video reports she has received threatening comments from a relative of the male whose voice can be heard on the video,” police said in a news release.

A 28-year-old man turned himself in to police and has been charged with criminal harassment and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in February.

