Final phase of emergency department renovation at Penticton, B.C. hospital completed

Interior Health says the largest phase of the emergency department renovation at Penticton Regional Hospital is now complete.

The emergency department renovation was a part of the hospital’s David E. Kampe tower project. The six-storey tower and an associated parkade opened in April 2019.

The project included the opening of a new hospital pharmacy and renovations to various supply areas.

Work on the new emergency department took place in several phases while the department remained open to patients. Several areas of the emergency department were completed earlier this year, including a new waiting room, patient registration area, trauma rooms and exam bays.

“This is excellent news for Penticton and area residents,” said provincial health minister Adrian Dix.

“We know the community is eager for this expansive project to be complete, and we’re proud to now be able to offer an enhanced and expanded emergency department to meet the growing needs of the region.”

Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown said the renovation was complex.

“Maintaining emergency care, while renovating the department, is a credit to all the teams involved,” said Brown. “We are thrilled to be able to open more new care spaces for people in the region.”

The total project cost of $312.5 million was shared between the provincial government, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and Interior Health.

Along with more care spaces and exam bays, among things, a new ambulance entrance is now operational.

Interior Health noted minor renovations are still ongoing, with the project expected to wrap up in early 2022.

