Health

Final phase of emergency department renovation at Penticton, B.C. hospital completed

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 6:13 pm
Work on the new emergency department took place in several phases while the department remained open to patients. View image in full screen
Work on the new emergency department took place in several phases while the department remained open to patients. Interior Health

Interior Health says the largest phase of the emergency department renovation at Penticton Regional Hospital is now complete.

The emergency department renovation was a part of the hospital’s David E. Kampe tower project. The six-storey tower and an associated parkade opened in April 2019.

The project included the opening of a new hospital pharmacy and renovations to various supply areas.

Read more: ‘Complex’ renovation sees Penticton emergency department nearly triple in size

Work on the new emergency department took place in several phases while the department remained open to patients. Several areas of the emergency department were completed earlier this year, including a new waiting room, patient registration area, trauma rooms and exam bays.

“This is excellent news for Penticton and area residents,” said provincial health minister Adrian Dix.

“We know the community is eager for this expansive project to be complete, and we’re proud to now be able to offer an enhanced and expanded emergency department to meet the growing needs of the region.”

Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown said the renovation was complex.

“Maintaining emergency care, while renovating the department, is a credit to all the teams involved,” said Brown. “We are thrilled to be able to open more new care spaces for people in the region.”

Click to play video: '84-bed tower at Penticton Regional Hospital opens to public' 84-bed tower at Penticton Regional Hospital opens to public
84-bed tower at Penticton Regional Hospital opens to public – Apr 30, 2019

The total project cost of $312.5 million was shared between the provincial government, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and Interior Health.

Along with more care spaces and exam bays, among things, a new ambulance entrance is now operational.

Interior Health noted minor renovations are still ongoing, with the project expected to wrap up in early 2022.

Click to play video: 'Premier in Penticton for hospital expansion photo-op' Premier in Penticton for hospital expansion photo-op
Premier in Penticton for hospital expansion photo-op – Jul 13, 2016
