‘Complex’ renovation sees Penticton emergency department nearly triple in size

Send this page to someone via email

A major renovation in the Penticton Regional Hospital’s emergency department is underway as part of Phase 2 of the David E. Kampe Tower project.

The emergency department is getting the most significant upgrade, and will nearly triple in size upon completion. The pharmacy and materials store is also being updated.

“It’s a big increase in the amount of space we will have and that affects all spaces of the ED,” said Anne Morgenstern, the hospital’s clinical operations manager.

View image in full screen A new exam room at the Penticton Regional Hospital Emergency Department. Courtesy: Interior Health

“There will be more room for waiting when patients enter the lobby. We’ve worked really hard to gain some efficiencies for patients so they aren’t moving from spot to spot. Each treatment area is a room with a door which improves privacy and enhances infection prevention and control,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve added some more comfortable chairs in areas for minor treatment and some recliners which will add to patient comfort.”

The emergency department renovation is complex, Interior Health said, and is taking place in phases to allow for the department to remain open.

Another new area is opening at the end of April, however, patients may find longer wait times than expected as certain areas need to close to allow renovations to take place.

The complexity of the project has meant staff have had to be nimble, keeping patient care front and centre while work has gone on, the regional health authority said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t say enough about my team,” said Morgenstern.

Read more: More nurses being trained in Penticton to perform sexual assault examinations

“When we got into the meat and potatoes of the renovation, we were squeezed with construction all around us. On top of that, we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t a day that goes by that staff don’t have to face new challenges.”

Interior Health said people who need emergency care can still attend the department during renovations, however the new Penticton Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) is also available to patients.

The UPCC is located at 101-437 Martin St. Patients can book an appointment by calling 250-770-3696.

Other options for care include local walk-in clinics:

• Apple Plaza Walk-In – 1848 Main St. – 250-493-5228

• Peach City Medical – 2111 Main St. – 250-276-5050

• Summerland After Hours Clinic – 200-13009 Rosedale Ave. – 250-404-4242

If you require Aboriginal services, please contact:

• Snxastwilxtn Centre – 198 Outma Sqilx’w Pl. – 250-493-7799

• Ooknakane Friendship Centre – 146 Ellis St. – 250-490-3404

Do you need a family doctor or nurse practitioner?

Story continues below advertisement

• Register online for the South Okanagan Patient Attachment List.

5:40 Campaign to end period poverty in Northern B.C. communities Campaign to end period poverty in Northern B.C. communities