Alberta NDP MLA Thomas Dang steps down after RCMP search home

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang has stepped down from the NDP caucus immediately, amid an RCMP investigation.

Notley said Tuesday that her office was informed by Dang earlier that morning that the RCMP had executed a search warrant at his home.

Notley said she does not know the exact details regarding the allegation against Dang.

“At this time, we believe this matter is related to the issue that arose when Alberta Health inadvertently disclosed personal health information through the COVID-19 records website,” Notley said.

The RCMP were not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

“The situation, to the best of our knowledge is as follows: In September, all Albertans heard anecdotal reports that they could access protected health information of other Albertans through the website. This was later proven to be correct,” Notley continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“During that time prior, when concerns were first raised about what could and couldn’t be accessed through the COVID-19 records web page, Thomas visited the website and then contacted Alberta Health proactively about his concerns.”

“We are not sure of the specifics of the current investigation.”

Notley said because the matter is under active police investigation, Dang said he is stepping down and she has accepted that request.

Dang could not be reached for comment.

“Our caucus has a long-standing policy that members under active police investigation will not sit in the caucus,” Notley continued, adding her standard “arises from a very clear belief and need to separate the legislative and judicial branches of government. The practice that had developed over years was what you’re seeing from me and our caucus and Thomas right now. When there is an active police investigation, there needs to be some recognition of that with respect to what’s underway.

“I worked for the attorney general in B.C. in the 1990s and that was the standard that was used then and that’s the standard, frankly, that you see in most jurisdictions. It’s really just with the UCP that that water has been muddied.”

Notley said Dang was not home when the RCMP arrived Tuesday morning, but a relative was home. She said she wanted to be as up front with Albertans as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Dang was first elected in 2015 and has represented the south Edmonton ward ever since.