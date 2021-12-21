SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Hamilton museums, recreation centres close as staff redirected to vaccination effort

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 21, 2021 4:10 pm
The City of Hamilton is closing all museums and recreation centres, as staff are redirected to help with the COVID-19 vaccination program.
The City of Hamilton is closing all museums and recreation centres, as staff are redirected to help with the COVID-19 vaccination program. Ken Mann / Global News

The City of Hamilton is closing more facilities, as it reroutes municipal staff to help in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

As of Wednesday, all city museums and remaining recreation centres will close to allow for expansion of booster dose vaccination capacity.

Municipal service centres, with the exception of Hamilton City Hall, will also be closed starting Wednesday along with some public service counters and the Gage Park Greenhouse.

Read more: Hamiltonians urged to be patient due to intense demand of COVID-19 boosters

Arenas will stay open, and Hamilton residents can still access marriage licences, death certificates and other municipal services in-person, by appointment, at city hall.

Residents are encouraged to access services online where available.

About 100 city staff were redirected to the vaccination effort during a first round of recreation centre and museum closures this past Saturday.

Read more: Hamilton Public Health confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases as churches shift to online worship

“We are committed to maintaining and supporting critical services within the City of Hamilton, while simultaneously expanding resources to ensure a robust vaccine distribution is rolled out across the city,” says Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

“These adjustments will allow for critical resource allocation as the vaccine distribution program expands over the coming weeks,” adds Eisenberger.

Click to play video: 'Long lines as Ontario residents try to get COVID-19 booster shots' Long lines as Ontario residents try to get COVID-19 booster shots
Long lines as Ontario residents try to get COVID-19 booster shots
