COVID-19: Hamilton museums, recreation centres close as staff redirected to vaccination effort

The City of Hamilton is closing more facilities, as it reroutes municipal staff to help in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

As of Wednesday, all city museums and remaining recreation centres will close to allow for expansion of booster dose vaccination capacity.

Municipal service centres, with the exception of Hamilton City Hall, will also be closed starting Wednesday along with some public service counters and the Gage Park Greenhouse.

Arenas will stay open, and Hamilton residents can still access marriage licences, death certificates and other municipal services in-person, by appointment, at city hall.

Residents are encouraged to access services online where available.

About 100 city staff were redirected to the vaccination effort during a first round of recreation centre and museum closures this past Saturday.

“We are committed to maintaining and supporting critical services within the City of Hamilton, while simultaneously expanding resources to ensure a robust vaccine distribution is rolled out across the city,” says Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

“These adjustments will allow for critical resource allocation as the vaccine distribution program expands over the coming weeks,” adds Eisenberger.

