Vehicle crashes into Surrey, B.C. shop, thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen

Police in Surrey, B.C. are investigating after a vehicle was used to break into a Calvin Klein outlet store and roughly $5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

The brazen theft took place around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the The Shops and Morgan Crossing on Croydon Drive in South Surrey.

The front door of the business was completely “smashed,” said Surrey RCMP Cst. Sarbjit Sangha.

“There were no suspects at the time the police arrived,” she told Global News. “We do have a description of the vehicle, which most likely will be a stolen vehicle, but we have not located the vehicle yet.”

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2000s grey Dodge Dakota with damage to the rear lamps on the passenger side. Between three and four people were in the vehicle at the time of the offence, said police.

The Mounties will be in the area on Tuesday afternoon, Sangha added, canvassing for witnesses and security footage. She called the crime “disheartening.”

“It’s the holiday season; this is where most businesses make their money,” she explained. “For this business to not just lose sales at this time but to pay for all the damage that’s been done is significant.”

Anyone with more information on the incident, including security or cellphone footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

