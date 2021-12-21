Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle crashes into Surrey, B.C. shop, thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 5:57 pm
Surrey RCMP are investigating after a vehicle was used to break into a Calvin Klein shop in Surrey, B.C. on Dec. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP are investigating after a vehicle was used to break into a Calvin Klein shop in Surrey, B.C. on Dec. 21, 2021. Surrey RCMP

Police in Surrey, B.C. are investigating after a vehicle was used to break into a Calvin Klein outlet store and roughly $5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

The brazen theft took place around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the The Shops and Morgan Crossing on Croydon Drive in South Surrey.

The front door of the business was completely “smashed,” said Surrey RCMP Cst. Sarbjit Sangha.

“There were no suspects at the time the police arrived,” she told Global News. “We do have a description of the vehicle, which most likely will be a stolen vehicle, but we have not located the vehicle yet.”

Read more: Heroes rescue couple from vehicle crashed into a swimming pool in Surrey, B.C.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2000s grey Dodge Dakota with damage to the rear lamps on the passenger side. Between three and four people were in the vehicle at the time of the offence, said police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties will be in the area on Tuesday afternoon, Sangha added, canvassing for witnesses and security footage. She called the crime “disheartening.”

“It’s the holiday season; this is where most businesses make their money,” she explained. “For this business to not just lose sales at this time but to pay for all the damage that’s been done is significant.”

Anyone with more information on the incident, including security or cellphone footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Heroes save couple whose car plunged into a Surrey swimming pool' Heroes save couple whose car plunged into a Surrey swimming pool
Heroes save couple whose car plunged into a Surrey swimming pool
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey crime tagSurrey police tagsmash and grab tagCalvin Klein tagsurrey break and enter tagvehicle crashes through Surrey shop tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers