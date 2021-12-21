Menu

Crime

Justin Dumpfrey found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of Holly Hamilton

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 12:07 pm
Justin Dumpfrey was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Holly Hamilton. View image in full screen
Justin Dumpfrey was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Holly Hamilton. Hamilton Police Service

A jury has found 34-year-old Justin Dumpfrey guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Holly Hamilton in January 2018.

Monday’s verdict came during the second trial for the case, following a mistrial in January 2020.

The 29-year-old’s body was discovered on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, with a post-mortem days later confirming the death was due to multiple stab wounds.

Hamilton had been reported missing on Jan. 15, 2018.

Dumpfrey, Hamilton’s former boyfriend, was charged with murder in her death.

The young mother, whose disappearance was described as out of character, was last seen the day prior.

Click to play video: 'Missing Hamilton mother found dead'Missing Hamilton mother found dead

Dumpfrey told the jury he acted in self-defence, but the Crown argued it was an act of domestic violence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In a recent post to a Facebook group called In Memory of Holly Hamilton, her mother, Angie Hamilton, thanked the city of Hamilton and everyone that supported the family through the trial.

“Hollydolly my angel thank you, you can now rest, you got your job done, rest easy my girl,” the post reads.

Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk with Hamilton Police also spoke to media outside the courthouse, saying: “I’m happy for the family, and we’re grateful for the jury who came to this conclusion.”

In Canada, a charge of second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence.

However, it’s up to the judge to determine eligibility for parole.

