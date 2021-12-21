Assiniboine Park’s duck pond open for skating

Send this page to someone via email

Assiniboine Park’s duck pond is open for another skating season.

“Once again, Assiniboine Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland,” said Laura Cabak, Assiniboine Park’s director of public relations.

“We encourage all of our visitors to embrace winter, get some fresh air and exercise, and enjoy the beauty of the season!”

This year, the Riley Family Duck Pond has most of its other attractions up and running — aside from the cross-country ski trails, which remain closed until there’s more snow.

Toboggan Hill is open for business all season, along with the Park Café, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily — except on Christmas Day.

Dine-in service is offered for those with proof of vaccination; takeout is available for everyone.

The shelter by the pond’s doors is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for bathroom use only; outdoor picnic tables are available for anyone visiting the rink.

Masks are required when inside the shelter and are encouraged outdoors in larger crowds.