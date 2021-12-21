Hamilton Public Health dealing with limited supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health says there’s a limited supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

As a result, doses of Pfizer will be reserved for those under the age of 30, until further notice, and everyone else will be getting the Moderna vaccine.

In a release, public health added that it will continue to work with the province to procure additional supplies of Pfizer.

In the meantime, the public is assured that mixing vaccines is safe and effective, providing strong protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

Public health officials also encourage everyone who is eligible to receive the first vaccine that is available to them, stressing that the community must work together to reduce the spread of the virus, reserve health-care and hospital capacity and protect vulnerable populations.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, 960,963 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Hamilton, with 83.7 per cent of eligible Hamiltonians fully vaccinated.

Appointments can be booked online.