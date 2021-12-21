SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Hamilton Public Health dealing with limited supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 21, 2021 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Bumps in Ontario’s rollout for booster shots' Bumps in Ontario’s rollout for booster shots
Many logged on to book a booster shot on Monday morning, only to find appointments nowhere in sight. As the province scrambles to increase capacity for vaccination clinics, those out of luck have a simple message: hurry up.

Hamilton Public Health says there’s a limited supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

As a result, doses of Pfizer will be reserved for those under the age of 30, until further notice, and everyone else will be getting the Moderna vaccine.

Read more: Hamiltonians urged to be patient due to intense demand of COVID-19 boosters

In a release, public health added that it will continue to work with the province to procure additional supplies of Pfizer.

In the meantime, the public is assured that mixing vaccines is safe and effective, providing strong protection against COVID-19 and its variants.

Public health officials also encourage everyone who is eligible to receive the first vaccine that is available to them, stressing that the community must work together to reduce the spread of the virus, reserve health-care and hospital capacity and protect vulnerable populations.

Read more: Ontario’s top doctor set to give COVID update as Omicron strains health resources

To date, 960,963 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Hamilton, with 83.7 per cent of eligible Hamiltonians fully vaccinated.

Appointments can be booked online.

