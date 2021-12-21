SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario’s top doctor set to give COVID update as Omicron strains health resources

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2021 9:07 am
Click to play video: 'Demand for rapid COVID tests soars in Ontario' Demand for rapid COVID tests soars in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Just days after the Ontario government said that rapid testing forms an important part of its COVID-19 strategy, it is extremely difficult to find them. As Sean O’Shea reports, demand is outstripping supply.

TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor is set to give an update today on COVID-19 in the province, as the Omicron variant puts increasing pressure on health systems.

Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to hold his weekly briefing on the state of the pandemic at 3 p.m.

The update comes as officials in some regions report health centres can’t keep up with the surge in demand for tests.

Ottawa Public Health has asked residents who have symptoms but can’t access a timely test to assume they are infected and self-isolate.

Read more: Ontario health units dealing with high COVID testing demand due to Omicron

A similar strain on testing resources was reported in Kingston last week, and other health units have said they are bracing for the same problems.

Meanwhile, the Unity Health hospital network in Toronto says it has made the “difficult decision” to pause non-essential ambulatory care and surgical procedures, with the exception of urgent cases.

“Right now we need to focus all of our efforts, our people and resources on caring for our patients and assuring that we have the capacity to meet the demands of the pandemic,” Tim Rutledge, the network’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
