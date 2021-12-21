Peterborough police make impaired driving arrests, including in Highway 115 crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Highway 115 in the city on Tuesday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., Peterborough County OPP officers responded to a report of a crash on the highway near the Bensfort Road exit ramp. They located a vehicle that had left the highway and entered a ditch.

The driver was not injured and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Michael Anderson, 32, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 1.

Peterborough Police Service

City police over the weekend said officers made several impaired driving arrests.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday around 2 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report from a concerned motorist about a suspected impaired driver on Water Street. The motorist followed the vehicle to the area of Water Street and Carnegie Avenue. Officers located the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

August MacDonald, 24, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 19, 2022.

Water Street collision

Just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Water Street just south of Nassau Mills Road. One driver was taken to hospital and police determined the other driver was impaired and in possession of cannabis.

Matthew Patterson, 27, of Young’s Point, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and under the Highway Traffic Act with failure to have an insurance card, careless driving, driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available and driving a vehicle without a permit.

The accused was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 13, 2022.

Vehicle into pole

On Saturday around 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a pole in a parking lot in the area of The Parkway and The Queensway. Officers determined the driver was impaired and located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Alivya Brown, 23, of Millbrook, Ont., was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving.

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 25, 2022.