Man arrested and charged for murder of Prince George, B.C. woman

A man has been arrested and charged in the grisly murder of a Prince George, B.C. woman.

Jason Troy Getty has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains in the killing of 34-year-old Crystal Chambers, whom he knew.

Chambers’ remains were found near Highway 16 about 40 km east of Prince George on Aug. 1, 2020, according to B.C. RCMP.

A 17-month investigation by multiple RCMP units led to Getty’s arrest in Surrey on Dec. 17.

Getty was a previous resident of Prince George, a city in northern B.C. of about 74,000 residents.

“The investigation remains active and we urge any individuals with information to come forward to the RCMP,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Yanicki in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

