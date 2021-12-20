Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested and charged for murder of Prince George, B.C. woman

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 8:03 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

A man has been arrested and charged in the grisly murder of a Prince George, B.C. woman.

Jason Troy Getty has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of indignity to human remains in the killing of 34-year-old Crystal Chambers, whom he knew.

Chambers’ remains were found near Highway 16 about 40 km east of Prince George on Aug. 1, 2020, according to B.C. RCMP.

Read more: B.C. man faces charges related to 2020 fire in Prince George that killed three

A 17-month investigation by multiple RCMP units led to Getty’s arrest in Surrey on Dec. 17.

Trending Stories

Getty was a previous resident of Prince George, a city in northern B.C. of about 74,000 residents.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation remains active and we urge any individuals with information to come forward to the RCMP,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Yanicki in a Monday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

Click to play video: 'Almost two weeks since Kamloops woman vanished' Almost two weeks since Kamloops woman vanished
Almost two weeks since Kamloops woman vanished – Nov 14, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Prince George tagBC RCMP tagPrince George RCMP tagPrince George crime tagprince george murder tagCrystal Chambers tagPrince George human remains tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers