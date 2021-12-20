Menu

Crime

Dunmore high school teacher charged with sexual assault of student

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 6:09 pm
File: A screen grab from Google Maps of Eagle Butte High school in Dunmore, Alta. View image in full screen
File: A screen grab from Google Maps of Eagle Butte High school in Dunmore, Alta. Google Maps

A teacher at Eagle Butte High School in Dunmore, Alta., southeast of Medicine Hat is charged with sexual assault.

Redcliff RCMP received a complaint from a student back on Dec. 13 where the student alleged that at the beginning of 2021, when they were 16 years old, they had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a teacher employed at the high school.

An investigation by Mounties said the offences took place over a number of months.

Trending Stories

On Thursday, RCMP arrested Rebecca Lynn McCubbin, 27, of Medicine Hat and charged her with sexual assault along with sexual exploitation of a young person.

McCubbin was released from custody and is set to appear in Medicine Hat Provincial Court on Jan. 27, 2022.

In the meantime, she has numerous conditions that include not to have unsupervised contact with people under the age of 18 and not to attend places where people under 18 are likely to attend, such as a public park or pool.

