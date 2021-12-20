Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seek witnesses after Penticton, B.C. business hit in targeted shooting

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 3:58 pm
penticton shooting View image in full screen
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Penticton police officers were called to Wicked Electrics at 358 Main St. and found that the front of the building had been shot multiple times by a firearm. Nobody was injured. Taya Fast/ Global News

A Penticton business is now riddled with bullets and the act has RCMP concerned.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Penticton police officers were called to Wicked Electrics at 358 Main St. and found that the front of the building had been shot multiple times by a firearm. Nobody was injured, though there are nine clear entry points through the business’s glass front.

Click to play video: 'City of Penticton to conduct $75K community safety review' City of Penticton to conduct $75K community safety review
City of Penticton to conduct $75K community safety review – Dec 9, 2021

“We are very concerned about this type of criminal activity in our downtown core, and have engaged several investigative sections,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even though this incident occurred in a public space, we believe this incident was targeted, and don’t believe there is an increased risk to the public.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Wad of U.S. cash found in donated laptop bag: Penticton RCMP

Investigators are asking that any witnesses or that anyone with surveillance cameras or dash cams to check for suspicious persons or vehicles in the downtown core during this time to contact the Penticton RCMP, quoting file 2021-20909.

Click to play video: '‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out' ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out
‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out – Feb 3, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagPolice tagOkanagan tagShooting tagpenticton tagpenticton rcmp tagtargeted shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers