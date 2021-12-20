RCMP seek witnesses after Penticton, B.C. business hit in targeted shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton business is now riddled with bullets and the act has RCMP concerned.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 19, Penticton police officers were called to Wicked Electrics at 358 Main St. and found that the front of the building had been shot multiple times by a firearm. Nobody was injured, though there are nine clear entry points through the business’s glass front.

1:48 City of Penticton to conduct $75K community safety review City of Penticton to conduct $75K community safety review – Dec 9, 2021

“We are very concerned about this type of criminal activity in our downtown core, and have engaged several investigative sections,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

#NEW: RCMP are investigating a shooting in downtown #Penticton. Multiple shots were fired into Wicked Electrics on Sunday around 9:30pm. No customers were inside at the time. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/PTN5Lu476z — Taya Fast (@taya_fast) December 20, 2021

“Even though this incident occurred in a public space, we believe this incident was targeted, and don’t believe there is an increased risk to the public.”

Investigators are asking that any witnesses or that anyone with surveillance cameras or dash cams to check for suspicious persons or vehicles in the downtown core during this time to contact the Penticton RCMP, quoting file 2021-20909.

1:54 ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out – Feb 3, 2021