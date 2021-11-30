Menu

Canada

Wad of U.S. cash found in donated laptop bag: Penticton RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 4:08 pm
FILE- This June 15, 2018, file photo shows U.S. currency on a counter in East Derry, N.H. Most financial planners advise never tapping retirement savings to pay for your kid‚Äôs education. Even as college costs climb, there are still options to borrow that cash, whereas it's often noted that you can‚Äôt borrow for retirement. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). View image in full screen
FILE- This June 15, 2018, file photo shows U.S. currency on a counter in East Derry, N.H. AP photo.

Staff at a Penticton, B.C., thrift store found some U.S. cash in a laptop bag that had been recently donated and now, the RCMP is looking for its owner.

The cash was likely given to Penticton’s Care Closet unbeknownst to the donator, RCMP said.

Read more: Penticton Mounties seek suspect in attempted robbery of Esso

Care Closet board member Erin Beck said donations come from up and down the valley, so there’s no telling where it’s from.

She didn’t say how much was in the bag, as that’s how it will be identified. She added that it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened.

Read more: Man charged in connection with Penticton-area explosions

“Once before, a person brought in a donation with (cash) inside,” she said. “It was more than $2,000 that time and we found the person who it belonged to.”

Contact Const. James Grandy by email at EDIV_Penticton_Media@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or by phone at 250-492-4300 if you think this is your cash to claim.

