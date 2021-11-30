Wad of U.S. cash found in donated laptop bag: Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Staff at a Penticton, B.C., thrift store found some U.S. cash in a laptop bag that had been recently donated and now, the RCMP is looking for its owner.

The cash was likely given to Penticton’s Care Closet unbeknownst to the donator, RCMP said.

Care Closet board member Erin Beck said donations come from up and down the valley, so there’s no telling where it’s from.

She didn’t say how much was in the bag, as that’s how it will be identified. She added that it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened.

“Once before, a person brought in a donation with (cash) inside,” she said. “It was more than $2,000 that time and we found the person who it belonged to.”

Contact Const. James Grandy by email at EDIV_Penticton_Media@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or by phone at 250-492-4300 if you think this is your cash to claim.

