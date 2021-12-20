Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont. man searching for mystery couple in photo found during renovation

By Megan King Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 4:06 pm
A Kingston man is searching for the couple who left a photo hidden in his home decades ago. View image in full screen
A Kingston man is searching for the couple who left a photo hidden in his home decades ago. CKWS TV / Megan King

A Kingston, Ont., man is looking to solve the mystery of a photograph discovered during a bathroom renovation in early December.

Garrett Elliott was renovating his home’s en suite washroom on Pimlico Place when he found an old polaroid photo of a couple from the 1970s or ’80s hidden under the vanity.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. man stuck in Jamaica after positive COVID-19 test

“I was surprised to see it,” Elliott said. “It was kind of just like, ‘OK, who was this? Was it former owners of the house, was it somebody from the neighbourhood, was it friends?’ So it was just kind of figuring out how we could (find) out who these people are and get in touch with them.”

He took to social media in his search and got a couple of leads.

Story continues below advertisement

The first lead was confirmed to not be the photo’s owner, but another lead found through the Vintage Kingston Facebook group may still be a match.

Trending Stories

Elliott has reached out through Facebook in an attempt to connect, with the intent to return the photo and learn more about the place he now calls home.

Through connecting with others in his search, Elliott has had a chance to learn more about the history of his neighbourhood through old pictures and videos that were shown to him.

“It’s just a cool sense of connection, I think,” he says. “Especially right now in a pandemic when people are disconnected, potentially. You get that sense of history and that reminder that people are connected in different ways, which is really cool.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to a former neighbour, the mystery picture points to the previous homeowners of the house during the ’70s. Elliott is now trying to get in touch with one of the possible daughters of the couple.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. city services to be affected by the holidays

“I just want to show them that we found it, maybe send it back to them,” says Elliott. “Hopefully, you know, revive some old memories that they had, some experiences that they had in the house. Hopefully bring some happy memories to the holidays.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagInvestigation tagCommunity tagCouple tagmystery tagPhotograph tagPimlico Place tagPolaroid photo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers