Alert issued for Waterloo Region after 3 suspected overdose deaths on Saturday

An overdose alert has been issued for Waterloo Region after there were nine suspected overdose deaths over the first 18 days of December, including three on Saturday.

The alert, which was issued by the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS), warns that no one had reported a specific colour of opioids that users need to watch out for.

WRIDS says the drugs may be stronger than expected or cause unexpected reactions.

“Dangerous drugs continue to circulate locally causing an increased risk of overdose,” it warns.

The organization suggests that those who partake in drugs use the Consumption & Treatment Services (CTS) site at 150 Duke St. W. in downtown Kitchener or use with someone they trust.

They also suggest keeping a naloxone kit on hand in case of an emergency.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 6, there were 87 opioid-related deaths in the area, according to WRIDS, which makes 2021 the second-most lethal year behind 2020, when there were 102.