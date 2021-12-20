Menu

Crime

Cobourg man charged with arson, mischief following fires at downtown Port Hope businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'Cobourg man charged with arson following fires at businesses in Port Hope' Cobourg man charged with arson following fires at businesses in Port Hope
3M Dance Works in Port Hope, Ont., had extensive damage following a fire early Saturday, one of four deemed suspicious in nature that morning. A Cobourg man was arrested Sunday in connection with the fires.

A Cobourg, Ont., man faces multiple arson and mischief charges following a string of fires and property damage in downtown Port Hope on the weekend.

Starting around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to four fires at businesses downtown. Numerous windows were also found smashed at businesses along Peter, Mill and Walton streets.

Three of the fires were minor in nature, contained to a garbage container and two holiday decorations.

However, one fire at 3M Dance Works on Peter Street caused an estimated $80,000 in damage, said Port Hope Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Ogden, who called all the fires “suspicious in nature” early Saturday.

“A lot of heat and smoke damage,” he said.

Port Hope police released an image of a suspect on their social media sites. According to Today’s Northumberland, a member of the public recognized the individual as an employee and helped turn him in to the Port Hope Police Service on Sunday.

Police say Jordan Bradshaw, 27, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with two counts each of arson and break and enter and eight counts of mischief.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Monday.

Later Saturday, a $15,000 GoFundMe page was launched to support the business owners. As of Monday morning, nearly $4,500 had been raised.

