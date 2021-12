Now that we’re getting very close to the end of the year, it’s time for some reflection on the overall quality of the new music we got. How would you grade the music of 2021?

Don’t overthink it. Go with your gut and your personal tastes in music.

Now that we're almost at the end of 2021, what's your opinion of the music that was released this year? (Please retweet for maximum effect.) — Alan Cross (@alancross) December 20, 2021

