Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

7 bodies, including children found in Minnesota home. Police say cause of deaths unknown

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 19, 2021 9:34 pm
Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. View image in full screen
Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. File//Global News

Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died.

Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.

There were no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence, police said. Authorities are not actively seeking any suspects.

Read more: 1 of 2 bodies found in City of Kawartha Lakes confirmed as missing Whitby woman: police

“This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson wrote in a statement sent to the Star Tribune. “My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul, where autopsies will be conducted.

Click to play video: 'Man who murdered Montreal teen denied early release' Man who murdered Montreal teen denied early release
Man who murdered Montreal teen denied early release

Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday, KFGO radio reported. The Moorhead Area School District has been provided information about the victims to help prepare for student assistance, police said.

Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.

Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swanson said the investigation is still active and further information, including the cause of deaths and identification of the victims, will be released later.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Minnesota tagminnesota bodies tagminnesota bodies found tagminnesota deaths tagminnesota deaths police tagminnesota home dead tagminnesota news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers