Dave Lowry gets first head coaching win as Jets enter holiday break with victory over Blues

Dave Lowry picked up his first NHL win as a head coach and the Winnipeg Jets entered the holiday break with a victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets extinguished the St. Louis Blues seven-game point streak, winning 4-2 to close out a three-game homestand at the Canada Life Centre.

It was the Jets’ final game before Christmas. Their next two games have been postponed, with the NHL putting a halt to all cross-border games temporarily, amid COVID-19 concerns.

Paul Stastny scored two goals and recorded his 500th career assist for a three-point effort. Nikolaj Ehlers recorded four points, including a goal and three assists.

Less than seven minutes into the game Nathan Bealieu and Dakota Joshua squared off at centre ice. Beaulieu waved off the linesman before landing a couple more punches. Joshua wrestled him to the ice and they both sat down for five minutes.

Ehlers left the game briefly after having his face plastered into the glass in a check by Logan Brown. Brown was given a two-minute penalty for boarding, and Ehlers returned to the game before the end of the period.

It was a scoreless opening period with shots 11-9 for Winnipeg.

Only five minutes into the second period, Mark Scheifele sent a pass in front. From the edge of the crease, Ehlers buried it for his 12th goal of the season. Ehlers immediately grabbed the puck for Stastny’s 500th career NHL assist. The play gave the Jets a one-goal lead.

With a little over six minutes to go, Ivan Barbashev slid the puck through the crease and Vladimir Tarasenko one-timed it past Hellebuyck. Tarasenko’s 12th of the season tied the game at one apiece.

But exactly three minutes later, the Jets took advantage of a Blues’ turnover. Ehlers stole the pass along the boards, setting up Scheifele, and from the high slot, Scheifele sent in a wrister to bulge the mesh behind Jordan Binnington. The Jets gained a one-goal lead. They outshot the Blues that period 12-11.

The Jets would notch an insurance marker early in the final frame. Stastny took a loose puck off the end boards and tucked it in from a sharp angle for his sixth goal of the campaign.

The Blues cut into the lead with a shorthanded goal. Off the rush, Niko Mikkola deposited a pass from Pavel Buchnevich and it was back to a one-goal game.

But only 16 seconds later, Ehlers set up Stastny on the power play for his second of the game, making it a 4-2 final score.

Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the victory. Binnington had 30 stops for St. Louis.

The Jets aren’t scheduled to play again until December 27 when they’re scheduled to host the Minnesota Wild.