Paul Maurice resigns as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets say Paul Maurice has resigned as the head coach of the team.

The resignation is effective immediately.

“This is a good team. I’m a good coach,” said Maurice, but said he couldn’t push “the rock uphill” any longer.

“They need a new voice. They need someone to get them to that next place … It’s the right time.”

"I think the day I got hired was a good day for the team … and I think today is also a good day for the team."

“I’m cheering for these guys. I love these guys, I love this place.”

Coaches in pro sports don’t resign. Paul Maurice just did. Shocking. — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) December 17, 2021

In a bittersweet press conference Friday, Maurice said he has reached a point where he wasn’t sure he was the “right guy” for the team any more, but said he was proud of the work he and the team has done in the past several years.

“This was 100 per cent my decision,” he said, adding the past few years had been “more of a grind” than his usual joy to come to work.

Captain Blake Wheeler was the first to learn of Maurice’s departure, and then Maurice spoke to the whole team.

The Winnipeg Jets say Assistant Coach Dave Lowry will take over head coach duties on an interim basis.

The Jets have struggled as of late, with losses to the Buffalo Sabres and the Vancouver Canucks.