Man and woman shot near Brampton convention centre

A man and woman were shot near the Brampton convention centre early Sunday morning, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Gateway Boulevard near Queen Street East and Torbram Road at around 3:50 a.m.
Police said a man was taken to hospital in serious condition and a woman was taken in critical condition.
There is no suspect description at this time.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet clear.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
