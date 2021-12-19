Menu

Crime

Man and woman shot near Brampton convention centre

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 9:42 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man and woman were shot near the Brampton convention centre early Sunday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Gateway Boulevard near Queen Street East and Torbram Road at around 3:50 a.m.

Police said a man was taken to hospital in serious condition and a woman was taken in critical condition.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

