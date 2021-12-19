Man and woman shot near Brampton convention centre

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man and woman were shot near the Brampton convention centre early Sunday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Gateway Boulevard near Queen Street East and Torbram Road at around 3:50 a.m.

Police said a man was taken to hospital in serious condition and a woman was taken in critical condition.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet clear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

SHOOTING:

– Gateway Blvd/Summerlea Rd in #Brampton

– Unknown event at banquet hall

– 1 female and 1 male suffered gunshot wounds

– Both transported to trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries

– Info call 905-453-2121 ext. 2133

– C/R 3:45 a.m.

– PR21-0424251 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 19, 2021

Story continues below advertisement