Feds sending Red Cross nurses to bolster Manitoba’s critical care system

The federal government has answered Manitoba’s call for additional nurses to support the beleaguered critical care system.
Canada’s Emergency Preparedness Minister, Bill Blair, said on Twitter Saturday afternoon that nurses from the Canadian Red Cross will be deployed to Manitoba until Jan. 17.
Blair didn’t elaborate on the number of nurses are being sent, or when they might arrive.
Global News has reached out to both levels of government for additional details.
On Monday the province announced it had asked the federal government to provide 15 to 30 ICU nurses for roughly six weeks.
That request came not long after a group of doctors released an open letter calling for help from the Canadian military for Manitoba’s hospitals.
