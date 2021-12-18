STL bus drivers continue a 2 day strike

Send this page to someone via email

Without an employment contract negotiated since July 2019, the bus drivers of the Société de transport de Laval (STL) will hold two more days of strike on Saturday and Sunday. STL buses will not run from 4 a.m. on Saturday until service returns at 4 a.m. Monday morning, December 20.

“The purpose of this mobilization of Laval drivers is to ensure the sustainability of the public transport service in our municipality and a satisfactory settlement for the members. Unfortunately, the salary offers made by the employers, in an inflationary context, will only impoverish the members, ”explained Patrick Lafleur, president of the STL drivers’ union (CUPE 5959).

Read more: The union members at the SAQ approve the deal in principle

The drivers denounce the work climate which continues to deteriorate at the STL at the present time, while discussions at the negotiating table are in good shape on the salary issue. Greater efforts should be made by the employer party to allow an agreement to be settled and the reestablishment of a calm working climate.

Story continues below advertisement

In the context of the climate emergency, public transit in Laval should be a priority for the ARTM, the government and the City of Laval. In this context, the union launched an awareness campaign on the importance of collective mobility in Laval with the slogan “Mobilized for mobility! ”

“It is well documented that if the public transport offer decreases, customers turn to the car and in a perspective of sustainable development in Laval, we must bet on public transport”, adds Patrick Lafleur.

The union party has in hand a strike mandate voted 99% by its members in January 2021.

On Saturday, there will be picketing in front of the STL offices from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with families.

Sunday, demonstration at the Carrefour Laval from 9:30 am to 2 pm.

With nearly 122,000 members in Quebec, CUPE represents 8,650 members in ground transportation in Quebec. CUPE is also present in the following sectors: social affairs, communications, education, universities, energy, municipalities, state corporations and public bodies, air transport, the mixed sector as well as maritime transport. It is the largest union affiliated with the FTQ.

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (FTQ)

Story continues below advertisement

Information: Lisa Djevahirdjian, 514 831-3815, ldjevahirdjian@scfp.ca