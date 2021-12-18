Menu

Canada

Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton returns home following six month mission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2021 10:42 am
Canadian frigate HMCS Fredericton has arrived in its homeport of Halifax after completing a six-month deployment in the North Atlantic and northern European waters.

It was chilly at the Halifax dockyard this morning as family and friends awaited the return of the crew.

HMCS Fredericton took part in Operation Reassurance, during which time the ship assumed command of Standing NATO Maritime Group One, positioning Canada in a leadership role.

It made stops in a number of countries including Iceland, Norway, Finland, Scotland and England, and the return home was delayed by one day due to bad weather and rough seas.

The deployment marks the fourth for HMCS Fredericton on Operation Reassurance, and sixth for a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

HMCS Fredericton has been in service in the Canadian Forces since 1994.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.

