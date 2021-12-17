Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Province provides mid-year financial update, says projected deficit lowered

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 10:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Provincial financial update projects deficit lower than expected' Provincial financial update projects deficit lower than expected
The latest financial update from the province shows the deficit is lower than projections showed in the spring.

The province is forecasting a smaller deficit than projected in March after delivering a mid-year fiscal update.

Manitoba’s deficit for 2021-2022 could be almost half a billion dollars, coming out at an estimated $1.12-billion dollars by March 2022.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the province is seeing encouraging signs of economic growth.

But Crown corporations are seeing a drop in income like Manitoba Hydro forecasting a net loss of almost 200-million dollars.

READ MORE: Manitoba ends fiscal year $2.1 billion in deficit

Trending Stories

The province’s unemployment rate is looking stronger, sitting at 5.1 per cent, the second lowest in Canada.

Manitoba has about 381-million dollars left out of its almost $1.2-billion set aside for COVID-19 and contigencies and Fielding says that’s enough to handle disruptions brought on by the Omicron variant.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a good amount of money that’s left over,” Fielding said. “If there’s additional supports that are needed, if we need to enhance the vaccine program, if we need rapid tests, the money’s in place to do that.”

Fielding says the provincial government will focus on cutting its debt after the threat of the pandemic is largely over.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Budget tagManitoba Legislature tagDeficit tagfiscal update tagFinancial Update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers