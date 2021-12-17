Winter weather travel advisory in effect for GTA, up to 10 cm of snow expected Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The Greater Toronto Area is under a winter weather travel advisory, with up to 10 cm of snow expected Saturday.

Environment Canada said snow is expected to begin early Saturday over southwestern Ontario before quickly spreading east into the Toronto area and eastern portions of the province through the day.

The weather agency said 5 to 10 cm of accumulation is expected.

Snowfall will taper off from west to east during the evening.

The advisory said travel will be impacted on untreated roadways.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the weather agency said.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

